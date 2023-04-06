Most Read
Nigeria's Cannes 2023 Young Lions & Roger Hatchuel Student Academy qualifiers
Roger Hatchuel Student Academy
Chinalurumogu Eze, a third-year Mass Communication student at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, is the winner of the fully sponsored ticket by Chini Africa to participate in the 2023 Roger Hatchuel Student Academy (RHSA) during the Cannes Lions Festival.
Eze clinched the ticket by winning a video contest in the 2023 Future Creative Leaders Academy (FCLA), a youth platform of the Pitcher Festival of Creativity organised by Chini Africa.
So, this is a snippet of the video that granted me a spot in the Roger Hatchuel Student Academy in France of which HE Peter Obi talked about. You can watch the full video on my Instagram. The video really is beautiful. https://t.co/aXSzgDoocX— Chinalurumogu Eze (@nalu_kings) April 6, 2023
FCLA is an initiative of the Pitcher Festival of Creativity designed for students in universities and other tertiary institutions in Nigeria. It provides a platform for inspiring and immersing hopeful professionals into the world of advertising and other creative, marketing communications.
Every year, it runs a competition for about 30-40 students from different institutions. The overall winner represents Nigeria in the RHSA at the Cannes Lions festival in France.
Talking to Prime Business Africa (PBA), Chinalurumogu says she excited to have won the 2023 Prize. “This is a huge opportunity for me. We’re talking about going to France! I’m very excited about it. This is a plus to my career and a plus to my networking skills,” she stated happily.
“I will be representing Nigeria there, I will be attending Cannes Lions Festival, one of the biggest festivals in the world,” she adds.
Young Lions competitions
After a keen contest in the Young Professionals Academy, another youth platform of the Pitcher Festival for professionals of 30 years and below, the following teams have been confirmed to fly the flag for the country in the various categories of the Global Young Lions Competition, also taking place during the Cannes Lions Festival this June.
- Young Lions design competition
Suchet Baba and Godswill Kalu - X3M Ideas
- Young Lions digital competition
Utman Olanrewaju and Temilade Adejumo - Wavemaker
- Young Lions film competition
Mabayomije Akinyemi-Ekong and Olubukunola Tijani - BBDO West Africa
- Young Lions media competition
Victor Iweanya and Rebecca Arogbo - PHD Nigeria Bernard Kwarteng and Carris Addico - mediaReach OMD Ghana Kingsley Okoh and Adaora Odufuwa - digit plus
- Young Lions print competition
Ayomide Orobiyi and Emmanuel Oguama - Spice360 Limited
- Young Lions PR competitionSandra Jombo and Oladunni Akinola - Mediafuse Dentsu
