Nigeria's Cannes 2023 Young Lions & Roger Hatchuel Student Academy qualifiers

The youth who will represent Nigeria at this year's Cannes Lions have been announced by Chini Africa, Cannes Lions official festival representative in Nigeria.

Source: Prime Business Africa Prime Business Africa Chinalurumogu Eze, a third-year student, will represent Nigeria at the 2023 Cannes Lions Roger Hatchuel Student Academy

Roger Hatchuel Student Academy

Chinalurumogu Eze, a third-year Mass Communication student at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, is the winner of the fully sponsored ticket by Chini Africa to participate in the 2023 Roger Hatchuel Student Academy (RHSA) during the Cannes Lions Festival.

Eze clinched the ticket by winning a video contest in the 2023 Future Creative Leaders Academy (FCLA), a youth platform of the Pitcher Festival of Creativity organised by Chini Africa.

So, this is a snippet of the video that granted me a spot in the Roger Hatchuel Student Academy in France of which HE Peter Obi talked about. You can watch the full video on my Instagram. The video really is beautiful. https://t.co/aXSzgDoocX

Don't forget to follow me on IG�� pic.twitter.com/uBeBHwH3gM — Chinalurumogu Eze (@nalu_kings) April 6, 2023

FCLA is an initiative of the Pitcher Festival of Creativity designed for students in universities and other tertiary institutions in Nigeria. It provides a platform for inspiring and immersing hopeful professionals into the world of advertising and other creative, marketing communications.

Every year, it runs a competition for about 30-40 students from different institutions. The overall winner represents Nigeria in the RHSA at the Cannes Lions festival in France.

Talking to Prime Business Africa (PBA), Chinalurumogu says she excited to have won the 2023 Prize. “This is a huge opportunity for me. We’re talking about going to France! I’m very excited about it. This is a plus to my career and a plus to my networking skills,” she stated happily.

“I will be representing Nigeria there, I will be attending Cannes Lions Festival, one of the biggest festivals in the world,” she adds.

Young Lions competitions

After a keen contest in the Young Professionals Academy, another youth platform of the Pitcher Festival for professionals of 30 years and below, the following teams have been confirmed to fly the flag for the country in the various categories of the Global Young Lions Competition, also taking place during the Cannes Lions Festival this June.

Young Lions design competition Suchet Baba and Godswill Kalu - X3M Ideas

Young Lions digital competition Utman Olanrewaju and Temilade Adejumo - Wavemaker

Young Lions film competition Mabayomije Akinyemi-Ekong and Olubukunola Tijani - BBDO West Africa

Young Lions media competition Victor Iweanya and Rebecca Arogbo - PHD Nigeria Bernard Kwarteng and Carris Addico - mediaReach OMD Ghana Kingsley Okoh and Adaora Odufuwa - digit plus

Young Lions print competition Ayomide Orobiyi and Emmanuel Oguama - Spice360 Limited

Young Lions PR competitionSandra Jombo and Oladunni Akinola - Mediafuse Dentsu





For more:

