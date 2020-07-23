Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Vizeum Nigeria and Budweiser win big at the prestigious Pitcher Awards

23 Jul 2020
Issued by: Dentsu Aegis Network
No better way to showcase award-winning talent than walking away with three awards in one night. This is what Vizeum Nigeria and Budweiser, alongside Dentsu Network brand agencies Isobar, iProspect and The Story Lab, did at the recent Pitcher Awards held in Lagos.

Collectively, Media Fuse Dentsu Aegis Network Nigeria scooped up a total of 11 awards.

Vizeum won Gold for the Budweiser King of Football Show in the Use of Media Category, Silver for the Budweiser Football Campaign in the Integrated campaigns category and Bronze for Budweiser Kings Stitch for their use of insights and strategy.

The Pitcher Awards is a benchmark when recognising creative excellence in marketing communications across Africa.

Emeka Okeke, CEO of Dentsu Aegis Network, said the following: “Our agencies showcased their integrated approach across disciplines, which can be scaled in a flexible, consistent and efficient manner. This allows our teams to drive strategy into an actionable roadmap for business success and, of course, a commercial attractive solution. This is evident across all the work we produce and the winning results.”

Theresa Ogah, media director for Vizeum Nigeria, followed on: “I am proud of the team’s achievement, their hard work and passion for the brand was evident from the recognition we received. Being client centric in our approach has seen us achieve exceptional results.”

Dentsu Aegis Network SSA has built its reputation and emerged as one of Africa’s most recognised groups having taken the 2019 African Cristal Media Agency of the Year award.

Dentsu Aegis Network's press office

Dentsu Aegis NetworkDentsu Aegis Network helps clients build consumer relationships by communicating their products and brands effectively. Our distinctive and innovative range of products and services include marketing and communications strategies through digital creative execution, media planning and buying, mobile applications, SEO, content creation, brand tracking and marketing analytics.
