VIDEO: Some basic tips on staying safe from the coronavirus

Nigeria has confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus disease after an Italian business traveller arrived in Lagos on 27 February.
Doyin Odubanjo, executive secretary at The Nigerian Academy of Science and past chair, Association of Public Health Physicians of Nigeria, spoke to The Conversation Africa on tips for people to stay safe.
