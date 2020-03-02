Infectious Diseases News Nigeria

VIDEO: Some basic tips on staying safe from the coronavirus

By: Ozayr Patel
Nigeria has confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus disease after an Italian business traveller arrived in Lagos on 27 February.
Doyin Odubanjo, executive secretary at The Nigerian Academy of Science and past chair, Association of Public Health Physicians of Nigeria, spoke to The Conversation Africa on tips for people to stay safe.



A few basic steps on staying safe from the coronavirus.


The article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.The Conversation
