Shoprite wraps up sale of Nigerian business

Marriott Hotels has announced its debut in Nigeria with the opening of Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja. Volker Heiden, area vice president - sub Saharan Africa, Marriott International, says: "We are excited to have opened the Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja, bringing Marriott Hotels' transformed vision to Nigeria.

"Lagos is a vibrant and bustling city with much to see and do for leisure and business travellers. What better place to debut the Marriott Hotels brand in Nigeria with its thoughtful service and intuitive spaces that enable guests to be inspired during their stay."