Shoprite wraps up sale of Nigerian business

Marriott Hotels has announced its debut in Nigeria with the opening of Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja. Volker Heiden, area vice president - sub Saharan Africa, Marriott International, says: "We are excited to have opened the Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja, bringing Marriott Hotels' transformed vision to Nigeria.
"Lagos is a vibrant and bustling city with much to see and do for leisure and business travellers. What better place to debut the Marriott Hotels brand in Nigeria with its thoughtful service and intuitive spaces that enable guests to be inspired during their stay."
Shoprite Holdings, Africa's largest grocery retailer, confirmed on Wednesday that it has sold its Nigerian business to Ketron Investment, a wholly-owned subsidiary of property group Persianas.
A man wearing a protective face mask walks outside a Shoprite store in Abuja, 3 Nigeria August 2020. Reuters/Afolabi Sotunde
The retail group announced its intention to dispose of Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Shoprite International Limited, in August 2020. The Nigeria exit comes 16 years after the first Shoprite store was opened in the West African country.
The Shoprite Group is exiting Nigeria after 15 years. The Cape Town-based company announced the decision in a trading update this week...
5 Aug 2020
Earlier this year, Nigeria's Persianas emerged as the buyer of Shoprite's Nigerian operations after a bidding process.
"Since its formation in 1990 and under the leadership of its founder, Tayo Amusan, Persianas has grown to become a substantial group with proven capabilities to initiate, construct and manage high-quality retail, residential and commercial environments in Nigeria," Shoprite said in a Sens announcement.
The terms of the transaction include both a franchise agreement that secures RSNL’s right to continue to use the Shoprite brand as well as an administration and services agreement that provides RSNL with administration and technical support from the Shoprite Group for an initial period of five years.
