Kwik launches delivery, e-commerce services in Ibadan

Kwik Delivery has launched its just-in-time delivery solutions to merchants, entrepreneurs, businesses, government agencies and social vendors in Ibadan, Nigeria.

According to founder & CEO Romain Poirot-Lellig, Kwik aims to feature over 500 partner vehicles located in Ibadan on its platform in the next 12 months. "The Lagos-Ibadan corridor is fast becoming the most dynamic industrial and commercial hub of West Africa thanks to improving infrastructure, unparalleled market depth and attractive local government policies" says Romain Poirot-Lellig. "Kwik's role is to ensure that all the moving parts can circulate effectively."

Launched in 2019, Kwik has continued to evolve with new innovations, providing digital and logistics solutions to African B2B merchants and e-commerce social vendors in the fields of delivery, fulfilment, and payment.

Dubbed "Africa’s largest village", Ibadan is one of the fastest-growing urban areas in Nigeria and a key commercial city. One of the downsides to this rapid development is the increasing difficulties in moving goods around the city.

Kwik is also making available in Ibadan its KwikStore feature, a free-to-use online storefront tool that helps merchants automate their online sales and manage their inventory. "E-commerce activities in Nigeria have continued to grow at a steady pace since 2015. More than 80% of Nigerians prefer to shop online from the comfort of their homes and have these products delivered to their doorsteps," says Yinka Olayanju, Kwik’s chief operations officer. "With its isothermal bags, Kwik will ensure that all kinds of products arrive in mint condition."

She adds that "this rising trend in online activities has led to a steep increase in public spending as well as all-round economic growth, both of which require logistics support of the kind that Kwik Delivery is best-equipped to provide".

The Kwik platform is currently open to merchants and businesses operating all over Nigeria, with last-mile delivery available in Lagos State, Ogun State, Abuja FCT, and now Ibadan city of Oyo State.