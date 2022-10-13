Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Green Sustainability News Nigeria

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Nigerian company turns e-waste into solar-powered lanterns

13 Oct 2022
By: Angela Ukomadu
Quadloop, a Nigerian-based company, has found a way to turn electronic waste into solar lanterns and other products that will have a lower impact on the environment.
An employee inserts lithium-ion cells from old laptop battery packs into a solar lantern at the Quadloop recycling facility in Lagos, Nigeria. Source: Reuters/Temilade Adelaja
An employee inserts lithium-ion cells from old laptop battery packs into a solar lantern at the Quadloop recycling facility in Lagos, Nigeria. Source: Reuters/Temilade Adelaja

Dozie Igweilo, founder of Quadloop, told Reuters he came up with the idea after discovering a market for affordable, locally-produced electrical goods, for which components were not available in the country.

"At that point, we noticed that... if we leverage on electronic waste, we are going to cut down the cost of production as well as the cost of sales, and that is what brought us to where we are today," Igweilo said.

The company aims to source 70% of its materials from electronic waste. Quadloop recycles lithium batteries from dumped old laptops for its solar lanterns. Those lanterns are then used by small businesses helping them to stay productive if there are power outages, Igweilo said.

One of Quadloop's clients is Blessing Samuel, who works as a hairdresser and uses its solar lantern at night. "It's very good, it has been helpful to me since I got it, it helps me when there's no light. I use it to do my work and it relieved me of the stress of buying fuel," she told Reuters.

NextOptions

About Angela Ukomadu

Reporting by Angela Ukomadu; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Bhargav Acharya and Jane Merriman
Read more: e-waste, sustainable design, electronic waste, upcycling, circular economy, Angela Ukomadu

Related

Scrap metals recycler Romco eyes green hydrogen to power furnaces in Africa
Scrap metals recycler Romco eyes green hydrogen to power furnaces in Africa14 Sep 2022
Nigerian entrepreneur turns local crops into gluten-free pasta
Nigerian entrepreneur turns local crops into gluten-free pasta18 Aug 2022
Source: Supplied
Nestlé strengthens sustainable packaging drive with new Starbucks capsules15 Jul 2022
Image supplied: Trevor Stuurman of Cote D'ivoire
Design Joburg 2022 kicks off in May4 May 2022
#StartupStory: Sisters turn plastic waste into building blocks
#StartupStory: Sisters turn plastic waste into building blocks28 Apr 2022
Adidas reaffirms commitment to end plastic waste
Adidas reaffirms commitment to end plastic waste25 Apr 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz