Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

Skills Development & Training News Nigeria

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Google to train 20,000 Nigerians in digital skills

16 Aug 2023
By: Felix Onuah
Google plans to train 20,000 Nigerian women and youth in digital skills and provide a grant of 1.2bn naira ($1.6m) to help the government's create one million digital jobs in the country, its Africa executives said on Tuesday.
File photo: The logo of Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City, US, 17 November 2021. Reuters/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
File photo: The logo of Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City, US, 17 November 2021. Reuters/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Nigeria plans to create digital jobs for its teeming youth population, Vice President Kashim Shettima told Google Africa executives during a meeting in Abuja. Shettima did not provide a timeline for creating the jobs.

Google Africa executives said a grant from its philanthropic arm in partnership with Data Science Nigeria and the Creative Industry Initiative for Africa will facilitate the programme.

Shettima said Google's initiative aligned with the government's commitment to increase youth participation in the digital economy. The government is also working with the country's banks on the project, Shettima added.

15 startups revealed for Google's accelerator programme for women in Africa
15 startups revealed for Google's accelerator programme for women in Africa

9 Mar 2023

Google director for West Africa Olumide Balogun said the company would commit funds and provide digital skills to women and young people in Nigeria and also enable startups to grow, which will create jobs.

Google is committed to investing in digital infrastructure across Africa, Charles Murito, Google Africa's director of government relations and public policy, said during the meeting, adding that digital transformation can be a job enabler.

($1 = 759.00 naira)

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Felix Onuah

Reporting by Felix Onuah; writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Josie Kao
Read more: Google Africa, digital skills training, digital skills training and development, Felix Onuah

Related

Nigeria's Tinubu approves new infrastructure fund to boost competitiveness
Nigeria's Tinubu approves new infrastructure fund to boost competitiveness21 Jul 2023
US should accelerate funding of Nigeria's energy transition, says Tinubu
US should accelerate funding of Nigeria's energy transition, says Tinubu20 Jun 2023
15 startups revealed for Google's accelerator programme for women in Africa
15 startups revealed for Google's accelerator programme for women in Africa9 Mar 2023
Image source: Luis Louro –
Skills development vital to keep pace with digital healthcare trends3 Nov 2022
CEO of CHIETA Yershen Pillay, Chairperson of MICT SETA Simphiwe Thobela, Minister of Higher Education Dr Blade Nzimande, CHIETA Chairperson Wezi Khoza and Executive Mayor of Saldhana Bay, Andre Truter, as well as Industrial Development Zone Kaashifah Beukes
Smart Skills Centre opens in Saldanha Bay27 Oct 2022
Google to establish its first African cloud region in South Africa
Google to establish its first African cloud region in South Africa6 Oct 2022
Image supplied: Smart Africa Digital Academy (SADA) Boosts Digital Skills in Côte d’Ivoire with the launch of its national digital academy
Smart Africa Digital Academy launches in Côte d'Ivoire19 Sep 2022
Google searches from South Africans reveal they are uncertain. Here's how tech can help
Google searches from South Africans reveal they are uncertain. Here's how tech can help8 Sep 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz