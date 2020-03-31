African startup, MePlaylist earns the attention of global investors and partners

MePlaylist, a 100% African solution to music consumption and promotion has earned the attention of global investors and partners like Mathew Knowles, father of artists Beyoncé and Solange Knowles.

Investors, Mathew Knowles and Michael Kiladejo. Image source: Music Business Worldwide

Knowles believes MePlaylist offers music consumers in Africa a unique experience that is much more simplified for a continent where internet penetration and the use of smartphones is projected to experience significant growth.



He said in a statement:

MePlaylist is Africa's own answer to the popular music streaming platforms, but it takes streaming a step further by personalising the experience for each consumer based on their consumption patterns and the technology available to them. This and the population of Africans both on the continent and in the diaspora is why I am proud to have invested in MePlaylist. With increasing mobile phone usage in Africa and the global prominence of African acts like Diamond Platinumz, Davido, Tiwa, Wizkid, Yemi Alade and Burna Boy, convenient and reliable platforms with expansive catalogues of streamable are far from the norm on the continent. Many streaming platforms prioritise commercialisation efforts in high-income countries and pay less attention to low and middle-income countries. This has created a gap between Africa’s rich musical contents and the need to reach fans through channels that make monetisation and exchange of value easier and convenient.



African market is still largely untapped

It is solving this challenge that birthed MePlaylist; a music streaming platform that presents music content to users in an intuitive and data-friendly fashion, projecting African acts to the world and vice versa. The platform comes with a unique administrative royalty distribution, multiple plan types and subscription currencies, high-quality audio, plus DDEX standards for ingesting and reporting usage. These amongst others have attracted global music stakeholders to the platform, hence making it possible to partner with music distributors globally.



According to a



Unfortunately for music consumers in Africa, many of whom fall between the ages of 17 and 22, streaming services though ubiquitous, are not without their challenges. Consumers have over time complained about the high cost of subscribing to some platforms, the unresponsive and unexciting user interfaces and catalogues not as exhaustive as consumers would love. This has presented a challenge for content creators in Africa to earn suitable revenue from their work.



Increasing importance of user-generated content

MePlaylist is a 100% African solution to music consumption and promotion. The company which was founded by Olakunle Oladehin, a seasoned entertainment industry insider, is poised to revitalise the streaming market by providing a music consumption and promotion service that will make music consumers enjoy their listening experience on an optimised app without breaking the bank or running out of options. MePlaylist users will also be able to curate their own playlists and get followers to enjoy new music from all over the world.



According to Oladehin:

Our focus is to put our users and their music consumption habits first; our platform has been designed with the understanding that people are mobile and constantly in need of new content, so from our interface to our catalogue options, we are making the MePlaylist experience the best in the market. Oladehin further emphasised the increasing importance of user-generated content (UGC) to give more visibility to music that matters. In his words “MePlaylist has been designed to be an intelligent music App that applies artificial intelligence to give each user a unique experience.”



His words are echoed by Ayodeji Oyenekan the head of technical innovation at MePlaylist who says the MePlaylist app has been built to make expanding the catalogue on offer and other features as seamless as possible. “Because of the innovative app we have built, MePlaylist will offer artists, aggregators and other content owners the opportunity to better monetise their content and reach a wider audience.”



Optimism in the African music landscape

Knowles’ Music World Entertainment Corporation is joining other global industry majors who have invested in Nigeria’s rapidly growing music industry. Michael Kay Kiladejo, managing partner of Music World International, and CEO of Track Record Entertainment LTD, UK, expressed optimism in the African music landscape and cited reasons for investing in MePlaylist.



